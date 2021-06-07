A Lafayette website posted information that indicates another grocery chain may be coming to New Iberia.
Rumors had been floating before the COVID-19 pandemic that mega grocery chain Aldi, the parent chain to Trader Joe's, was eyeing a location in Lafayette. But in a post Sunday, the Developing Lafayette website linked to employment opportunities on the Aldi's website showing openings for manager candidates at two Lafayette locations.
It also listed a position open in New Iberia, at 1102 E. Admiral Doyle Drive. That location was the site of the Stage clothing store, which is closed permanently.
Aldi, a discount grocery chain which started in Germany in 1961, is known for its no-frills operation. It does not have additional niceties such as banks or pharmacies within its stores and sells primarily its own house branded merchandise.
If the food giant were to occupy the space, it would join Rouses and Super 1 Foods, which anchor shopping centers on two other corners of the intersection of E. Admiral Doyle Drive and S. Lewis Street.
Headquartered in Batavia, Ill., Aldi's U.S. operation now has more than 2,000 stores across 36 states and employs more than 25,000 people. It opened its first U.S. store in Iowa in 1976.