Weather forces some changes made to local Juneteenth celebrations

Local groups have planned events for the Juneteenth celebration Saturday, although the arrival of a tropical depression over the area is already leading to some changes.
A celebration set for Saturday at the West End Park in New Iberia as part of the kickoff for the Garon Paul Atkinson Lewis Foundation has been cancelled, although other events — including a banquet at The Old School in Loreauville and Sunday morning service at Star Pilgrim Baptist Church in New Iberia, are still scheduled to go on.
A reunion celebration slated for the Lil’ Brooklyn neighborhood on Saturday will still occur, but has changed its location to the Steamboat Pavilion on W. Main Street due to the expected inclement weather. Several long-time members of the neighborhood will be honored, with the festivities kicking off between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m.
In Jeanerette, the annual Juneteenth celebration is still planned for 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday at the King Joseph Park on Martin Luther King Drive.
In a sudden turnabout this week, the U.S. Congress approved Juneteenth as the nation’s 11th federally recognized holiday, making this weekend the first federally recognized Juneteenth celebration. Pres. Joe Biden signed it into law Thursday.
Juneteeneth commemorates the official date of June 19, 1865, when Major General Gordon Granger led Union soldiers to Galveston, Texas, to inform enslaved people that the Civil War had ended and that the Emancipation Proclamation had freed them over two-and-a-half years before.
Even before the federal holiday was signed into law, Louisiana had recognized the holiday. Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a bill on June 10 writing the Juneteenth celebration into state law, making it a permanent state holiday.
The third Saturday in June will be known as Juneteenth Day throughout the state. Beginning in 2022, all state offices will be closed the Friday before the holiday. This year, all state offices will close for a half day at noon today.