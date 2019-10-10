For the third time, the Iberia Association of Educators made the rounds of New Iberia City Park, this time to ensure residents use their votes in Saturday’s elections in support of education.
The Wear Red for Ed event allowed IAE members to remind residents to get out and vote, and to support local educators.
Organizer Wanda Milliman said the association was marching Wednesday with the intent of raising awareness for the election and education issues.
“What’s happening is we’re tired of politicians robbing public education,” Milliman said. “Political leaders are driving the way teachers teach. It’s time to put educators in those positions or at least friends of educators.”
About a dozen or so members of the association took to City Park Wednesday afternoon for a brief demonstration, and some candidates vying for public office on Saturday also made an appearance.
Milliman said several educators or education advocates are running for office, and the group chanted in support of those candidates.
“We have a lot of educators running this year,” she said. “We want them to get in there and fight for policies that help us eliminate state testing.”
Milliman noted that Louisiana is ranked 50th in education and said many teachers were frustrated with the never-ending workload they are forced to deal with everyday.
“Public education is the foundation of the community, people know that and they treasure us,” she added. “They don’t realize that they need to get out and vote because those politicians are killing us.”