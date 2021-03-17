‘We’re more like family now’ — New Iberia native enjoyed her life at work

Nicki Ortega spent the majority of her life working in the medical field and now she’s enjoying retired life, but you wouldn’t know it from talking to her.
Ortega served as the office manager for almost three decades for Dr. Thomas Borland in New Iberia, working along with staff nurse Marion Thibodeaux.
From clerical work, insurance billings and accounts receivable and payable, the New Iberia native loved her work and the people she worked with.
“We’re more like family now,” Ortega said. “I have known those two for 27 years. We all had a good working relationship all those years.
Before working for Borland, Ortega worked at another medical office for seven years, so for 35 years, Ortega spent her time in the medical field, something she never foresaw.
“It just happened,” Ortega said. “I was looking for a job and somebody told me about an opening in a medical office, so I went and I learned.”
Her work in the medical field officially came to an end just a little over three weeks ago, but that hasn’t stopped her from being active.
“I haven’t stopped now,” Ortega said.
A big Louisiana State University fan, Ortega is spending her off time traveling the country to attend numerous LSU football, basketball and baseball games.
“I’m pretty busy with that and in the summer, I like to fish,” Ortega said. “I’ll be free to do that during the week and the weekends.”
Aside from spending time outdoors or cheering on her Tigers, Ortega also has enjoyed extended family time, most notably with her grandchildren and five children.
“I’ll have more time for everybody,” Ortega said. “I’m busy and I’m not going to stop to watch TV. I haven’t stopped since I retired.”
Though she’s no longer working at Borland’s office, Ortega knows they’ll miss each other and she plans to still visit every once in a while.
“It was a great work experience and working relationship,” Ortega said. “It really was.”