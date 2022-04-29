The Jeanerette Board of Aldermen debated how much of a pay increase should be put into next year’s fiscal budget during a special budget meeting that took place Wednesday.
The meeting covered several areas of the proposed budget but got spirited when the head of the finance committee Louis Lancon mentioned a proposed increase of the base pay for city employees to $9 minimum, along with a 3% cost of living increase for city employees.
Alderwoman Charlene Moore said she thought the increase was still too little and should be raised to $10 starting pay.
“The only thing I’m worried about is sustainability,” Lancon said. “I don’t know if we can sustain that down the road, insurance costs go up.”
Alderman Clarence Clark agreed that the raise should be increased, given the number of workers the city has lost in the past due to pay.
“I agree that we should not be employing someone for under $10 an hour,” he said. “We can find the money.”
“Where are you going to cut?” Lancon responded. “We might be able to find it for this year but what about three years from now?”
Another issue that was pressed was the elimination of the city’s participation in permitting for areas like electrical and plumbing permits.
The permits are administered by Iberia Parish Government, but Lancon said that the city administration acts as a “go-between” for the parish and customer.
“They come to Jeanerette and fill the paperwork out here and we send it to the parish,” Lancon said. “They would just be directly dealing with the parish now.”
Clark said that the elimination of the city’s role in the process could cause a burden for Jeanerette customers.
“It’s taking a burden off the city but it’s putting a burden on the citizens if they can’t drive to New Iberia,” Clark said.
“It’ll streamline the process,” Lancon responded. “If a plumber wants to get a permit he can call them directly instead of having to go back and forth because right now we’re just a go-between.”
Lancon added that he thinks those seeking permits will have an easier experience with a direct connection to the parish as well.
Mayor Carol Bourgeois Jr. said consolidation of services would be an ongoing trend in the future as the city looks to save costs.