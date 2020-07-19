The work at the Congregation Gates of Prayer Synagogue to repair damage after a lightning strike and fire in the attic of the historic structure is continuing at a steady pace.
Unfortunately, there’s a lot more work to be done than was first expected.
“We hope to be done in a couple of months,” said Stephen Lahasky, the treasurer for the synagogue. “Unfortunately, we probably won’t be back in for the High Holy Days.”
The High Holy Days, which include Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, will fall between Sept, 18 and Oct. 2 this year.
Although the obvious damage to the temple was in the attic, where fire broke out after lightning found its way to a junction box, water and smoke damage forced the stripping and rebuilding of much of the synagogue’s main floor as well, especially in the sanctuary of the 117-year-old building.
Currently, pews are stored in the temple’s meeting hall. Pieces and parts of the building, like stained glass windows, concrete corbels for under the eaves and the twisted copper door handles that were likely original to the building can be seen here and there, on shelves and tables while the work in the main worship area is underway.
“We had to pull out all of the wall covering, and found this beadboard underneath,” Lahasky said, pointing out the blue-painted surface on the steeply angled ceiling,the blue paint likely left from the original construction. “We will probably leave that exposed, but the walls were too damaged, too many holes.”
The repairs also turned up some surprises. Two stained glass windows were discovered when the wall panelling was pulled out, likely covered during a major renovation in the 1950s. It was during that renovation, Lahasky said, that the original flooring had been carpeted.
“A few years ago we took the carpet out and found the flooring,” he said “We didn’t know what to expect, but you know what it was? Old longleaf pine floor.”
That floor is now covered in cardboard, protected while work continues to repair the fire damage.
“When we looked at the beams, they aren’t centered on the ceiling,” Lahasky said, pointing to the large wooden supports. “The roof doesn’t actually rest on them. There are joists running across them, and those support the roof.”
Because the building is on the National Historic Register, there were some restraints and requirements for restoring the damage.
“All of that roof decking, it is center-match wood,” Lahasky said. “That’s probably what kept it from collapsing in the fire. If it had been just plywood, it would have come down.”
One major addition since the fire is a new fireproof safe, large enough to keep the temple’s sacred torah, handwritten scrolls consisting of the first five books of the 24 books in the Hebrew Bible.
“This one, it is from the 17th century,” Lahasky said, taking a smaller set of scrolls out of their protective cloth case. “We think it came to the U.S. after World War II. It’s Prussian, but was found in Kaplan.”
Overall though, the temple is sound. And as with any project, Lahasky said the work will allow the synagogue to gain some upgrades.
“The fluorescent lighting was probably put in during the renovation in the 1950s, but we are going to go with LEDs,” he said. “There are some things that we will change, but it will be in keeping with the original character of the building.”