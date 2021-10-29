A full house was in attendance Thursday evening at the Sliman Theater for the Smithsonian Water/Ways’ Water in Artistry event.
The lecture was provided thanks to the Smithsonian Water/Ways exhibit in New Iberia, which will be here until later November and includes a wide slate of water-connected events to let local residents learn more about the role water plays in their day-to-day lives.
Stephanie Baudot of the Bayou Teche Museum said six weeks of programming have been scheduled as part of the exhibit’s visit to New Iberia.
“The Water/Ways is a traveling exhibit showcasing everything to do with water; scientific, religious and recreational,” Baudot said. “We put together six week of programming all pertaining to water. Tonight we bring New Iberia artists we know and love who have been influenced by the Bayou Teche.”
Local artists like Paul Schexnayder, Jerome Weber, Melissa Bonin and Jonathan Mayers were invited to discuss the ways in which water affects their artwork, with each given time to speak throughout the night.
Shexnayder used a series that was intended to be part of a museum in Lafayette, but was canceled last summer due to COVID-19.
Many of the pieces fit the theme perfectly. Schexnayder said many of the paintings were a journey through the unique architecture and lush landscapes that comprise south Louisiana, and water was a large part in the composition of those paintings.
“I was interested in capturing the water and humidity and dampness using my colors and marks to create movement in each piece,” Shexnayder said.
The Water/Ways series continues Nov. 6 with a storytime with Amy Bernard at the Smithsonian Exhibit, located at 122 E. Main St. The Bayou Farewell Book Club will take place Nov. 10 at the Sliman Theater with moderator Craig Colten, PH.D, and Sound Baths will take place Nov. 13 with yoga instructor Susan Buller.
Other events include a Port of Delcambre Podcast Nov. 16, a Water in Poetry event Nov. 17 and a Teche Project Presentation on Nov. 23.