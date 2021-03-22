Warrants have been issued for the arrest of a New Iberia man who held New Iberia Police Department officers at bay for more than three hours after a domestic disturbance Friday evening.
According to an NIPD spokeswoman, Cody Schaubert is being sought on charges of domestic abuse battery, strangulation, child endangerment, aggravated battery, and aggravated assault stemming from Friday's incident.
Police were called to a residence in the 400 block of Robertson Street around 7:30 p.m. Friday after a report of a domestic disturbance was received.
According to people at the scene, Schaubert made several threats to harm others in the residence with him. The other residents were able to escape, but Schaubert barricaded himself in the home. Police set up a cordon around the home until Schaubert came out around 10:30 p.m.