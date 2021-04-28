FRANKLIN — The city of Franklin is becoming part of the Waitr delivery service’s market area as the company plans to officially open on May 14.
The city of Franklin welcomed the incoming company to the Franklin area in a social media post, as well as announced the date for their arrival.
Waitr is a Lake Charles-based food delivery app that coordinates with participating restaurants for at-home food delivery.
The company has expanded mostly within Louisiana, but also has services areas in Arkansas and other nearby locations.
New Iberia was one of the first municipalities within the Teche Area to become part of the Waitr network in 2018, and still operates today.
Franklin will be the first municipality within St. Mary Parish to be part of the Waitr network.