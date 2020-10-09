Waiting game as Teche Area ramps up for Hurricane Delta

The Teche Area has ramped up for Hurricane Delta. Now it is a waiting game to see where the storm will hit, and when.
Several regions, like St. Mary, Iberia, and St. Martin parishes, have already announced mandatory evacuations for low-lying areas and endangered portions of their population. Schools, both public and private, have cancelled classes, many through Tuesday due to previously scheduled fall breaks.
Some municipalities, like Delcambre, are under mandatory evacuation orders. Others, like New Iberia, have announced curfews to remain in place as the storm passes.
According to the latest information from the National Hurricane Center, Delta is expected to make landfall much farther west than initially forecast, coming ashore in Cameron Parish just east of the town of Cameron, then move north-northeast across coastal Louisiana, tracking just west of Welsh in Jefferson Davis Parish.
In its 10 a.m. update Thursday, NHC forecast the storm to strengthen over the next 24 hours before coming ashore, with hurricane conditions and life-threatening storm surge expected to begin along portions of the northern coast of the Gulf of Mexico on Friday.
As of 10 a.m., the storm was located 400 miles south of Cameron, moving northwest at 14 mph. After weakening over the Yucatan Peninsula Wednesday, Delta was again gaining strength with sustained winds of 105 mph, with higher gusts.
The storm is expected to slow down later today, then turn to the north later tonight as it strengthens into a major hurricane. Some weakening may occur before landfall Friday, with raid weakening expected as it moves inland.
Storm surge is one of the biggest threats from the storm. Current projections show a surge of between seven and 11 feet along the coastline from the Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge to Port Fouchon, including Vermilion Bay.
Hurricane force winds are extending out 35 miles from the eye of the storm, with tropical storm force winds out to 125 miles. That estimate, if the track holds, still leaves New Iberia and most of the southern portions of the parish within the tropical storm wind cone, arriving at around 8 a.m. Friday. All of St. Mary Parish and Lower St. Martin Parish, along with most of Iberia Parish, are all under a hurricane warning, with a storm surge warning along coastal areas of all three parishes.