Wade allegations could head to IARP panel

LSU head basketball coach Will Wade either made arrangements for or offered “impermissible payments” to at least 11 potential recruits or their family members, coaches or representatives, according to ESPN Senior Writer Mark Schlabach in a story published Wednesday morning.
According to records obtained ESPN and by The Advocate via Freedom of Information Act requests, the NCAA’s investigation into Wade could be heading to an independent panel for review.
The Independent Accountability Resolution Process is a panel created to handle complex NCAA infractions. An infraction referrals committee will decide whether to approve or reject the referral request from NCAA vice president of enforcement Jonathan Duncan, who rwote in a July 15 letter that the case satisfies five of the seven factors for referring the case to the IARP.
“Many of those factors are triggered by the actions of Will Wade, head men’s basketball coach at Louisiana State University,” Duncan wrote. “Some of his underlying actions gave rise to this case and his tactics during the investigation have delayed resolution dramatically. He is employed in a leadership position at LSU, yet the institution has been unable to secure his full cooperation and is accountable for his behavior.”
LSU told ESPN in February, in response to a FOIA request, that the school had not received a notice of inquiry or notice of allegations from the NCAA.
A letter from LSU attorneys to the NCAA did not object to the basketball allegations being heard by the IARP as long as three separate allegations involving the LSU football team weren’t included in the case.
Duncan wrote in July that he wants the football and basketball cases to be tied together for hearing from the IARP. That was the case with the University of Kansas, allowing the NCAA to pursue the matter as a “loss of institutional control” and hit the university’s athletics program with more harsh sanctions.
“The potential football allegations share certain patterns with the basketball investigation, including booster involvement in NCAA violations,” Duncan wrote. “The behaviors related to football also could inform on general institutional allegations, such as potential failure to monitor, and applicable aggravating or mitigating factors.”