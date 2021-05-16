The Church Without Walls religious organization held a voter education event Friday afternoon at King Joseph Recreation Center in Jeanerette to educate interested residents and formerly incarcerated people.
The Rev. Wilfred Johnson said the event is part of an “annual crusade” that spans the Teche Area.
“We do this every year,” Johnson said. “We go throughout the whole region and put these on cities that we work in.”
The set of events kicked off last week in New Iberia, and next heads to Franklin and finally Abbeville.
Johnson said the purpose of the event was to raise awareness about voter registration and educate local residents on voting rights.
“We are also in the middle of Mental Health Awareness Month so we also try to spread mental health awareness,” Johnson said.
COVID-19 education has also been part of the agenda, and organizers had medical providers distribute vaccines at the event for those interested.
As Johnson put it, the event was full of “preaching and teaching” as well as free hot dogs for those living in Jeanerette.
Local officials in Jeanerette have been assisting in holding COVID-19 vaccination events where local residents can get vaccinated to fight against the COVID-19 virus. Local organizations have also assisted in organizing events and distributing the vaccines in Jeanerette and the broader Teche Area as well.