Local residents concerned about polling changes in the upcoming election showed up at the Sliman Theater Tuesday night to ask questions of parish officials.
About 50 or so local residents braved the rainy weather Tuesday to get information on redrawn precincts that affect where some voters will cast their vote during the October election.
Clerk of Court David Ditch and Registrar of Voters Kristie Blanchard were in attendance to answer questions, many of which dealt with harder access to polling locations.
The event was put on by A New Chapter Push Ministries, Black Voters Matter and New Iberia City Council members Deedy Johnson-Reid and Marlon Lewis.
Although Ditch and Blanchard were more than willing to answer questions from the audience, both admitted that they had little to do with the actual decision to redraw the voting lines. The decision came after a vote of the Iberia Parish Council, and a few members of the council were present at the event.
“This process was initiated in 2019 by resolution of the Iberia Parish Council,” Ditch said. “It was ultimately signed by the parish president to bring in a demographer to give an option to the council to redraw the precincts of the parish, reducing the number of precincts.”
Although no ballot items were thought to be on the agenda in Iberia Parish for the upcoming election, an unforeseen New Iberia City Marshal race as well as a constitutional amendment will be put up to Iberia Parish voters.
Ditch said the number of precincts were reduced from 64 to 37, and the clerk said he personally disagreed with the reduction.
“I’m very adamant about the fact that I don’t think we should be reducing, that’s a personal belief of mine,” Ditch said. “I think we should be increasing access, I think everyone should have the same equal opportunity to vote as close to their home as possible.”
Blanchard said the reapportionment process occurs every 10 years, and this is nothing new for Iberia Parish.
“Ten years ago we didn’t have as many polling places closed but we did have changes,” Blanchard said.
Local resident Michael Bell said the elderly and people without access to transportation would be severely impacted by the location changes.
“We don’t have mass transportation in New Iberia and we have a large elderly population,” Bell said. “Where are you talking about putting these polling places where people can’t go, we’re the last to know about these changes.”
Blanchard said the parish council was still in the redistricting process, and the complaints should go to them.
“Redistricting has to happen now, any complaints need to be addressed to your councilman,” Blanchard said. “That way they can fix the issue or maybe put it back how it was.”
Parish Councilman Michael Landry said that although he voted for the resolution in 2019, he thought the change would affect the poor and elderly.
“I was one of the few who talked about it in 2019,” Landry said. “We went 14-0 because it was already done and they told us it was state law and had to be done. He (the demographer) drew those lines without the parish council, he didn’t get one comment from me.”
“I do think the poor and elderly are going to have a harder time getting to the polls,” he added. “I don’t think you take West End Park and move it to Coteau.”