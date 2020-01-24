Wednesday night’s marathon Iberia Parish Council meeting was not the first time that the council took more than three score attempts to select a new chairman.
According to Iberia Parish Clerk of the Council Brenda Bergeron, this week’s 65-ballot selection process is only one ballot higher than the process that ended in the selection of Lee Roy Harrison in 1984.
That meeting was the first ever of the Iberia Parish Council, which replaced the Iberia Parish Police Jury when the parish adopted its Home Rule Charter. Voters had approved the creation of a council-president government in an election on March 26, 1983. The first 14-member parish council met on Jan. 8, 1984 to select its first chairman.
That meeting ended after 62 attempts at selecting a chairman. The council recessed and reconvened the next evening. On Jan. 9, Harrison was selected after two more ballots.
Wednesday’s effort doubles what was thought to be the longest battle over the chairmanship. In 2014, it took the council 34 votes to select Roger Duncan as the next leader for the council.
That stalemate would have gone on longer had not Duncan apologized to Councilwoman Aquicline Rener-Arnold, one of his opponents for the position. After 33 votes, Duncan admitted he had told Rener-Arnold he had decided against a run for chairman, but changed his mind. His public apology, or sheer exhaustion on the part of the Rener-Arnold, was enough for her to change her vote in favor of Duncan.
For most of Wednesday night’s meeting, District 10 Councilman Eugene Olivier was the leading vote getter, with seven votes.
In second place, with four votes, was District 5 Councilman Warren Gachassin. The other candidate for chair was District 6 Councilwoman Natalie Broussard, who had previously served as chairperson during 2017.
A call for cohesion and a promise to respect all sides of the debate after 10 votes did not help Olivier during this selection process. The voting remained deadlocked 7-4-3 for 55 more votes after his call for unity among council members even if there was dissent in the debate on the floor.
The procedure Wednesday night was a perfect opportunity to observe the factions and blocs in the current council. On one side, there were the seven members who supported Olivier. They tend to be less conservative and more diverse. All five of the council’s African American council members — District 1 Councilman Tommy Pollard, District 2 Councilman Michael Landry, District 4 Councilman Lloyd Brown, Olivier, and District 12 Councilwoman Lady Fontenette Brown — fall into that group.
On the other side are the council’s seven more conservative members. Within that group, however, there is a schism. Former Chairman Paul Landry, District 6 Councilwoman Natalie Broussard and newcomer Brad Davis, councilman for District 3, follow a conservative philosophy of government, but are not as far to the right as District 5 Councilman Warren Gachassin, who leads the other faction of the conservative wing.
Both sides are balanced from a gender perspective, with six men and one woman apiece.
Among the new members, only one — Lady Fontenette Brown — fell into the more liberal camp. The other three — Davis, District 8 Councilman James Trahan and District 9 Councilman Scott Ransonet — have aligned themselves with the conservative side, Ransonet and Trahan with the far conservative bloc.
As the voting Wednesday on day-to-day issues like board appointments, resolutions of recognition and turn-of-the-screw government actions proved, the new council can function with decisive action. But the tougher questions of financial priorities and support for new projects could bring the council to a halt if political dogma takes hold.
For his part, Olivier took a step toward reconciliation with a letter to the editor in today’s issue of The Daily Iberian, echoing his statement during the balloting.
“Democracy is not always perfect, but it is necessary to the views of each member serving on the parish council,” Olivier wrote. “As we witnessed last night, we sometimes struggle to come to a consensus. I will always respect the opinions of each representative serving on the parish council. We all bring a special talent when deliberating issues on the agenda each month. I believe we must continue working together for the common good of Iberia Parish and our citizens.”