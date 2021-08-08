Vote to boot hospital board member on tap at St. Mary Parish Council meeting

RANKLIN — The St. Mary Parish Council will vote to possibly kick out a member of the Hospital Service District No. 2 Board of Commissioners after he has not shown up for three consecutive board meetings.
According to the agenda, Ordinance No. 2152 provides that any member of any board of commissioners appointed by the parish who miss three meetings in a 12-month time period without good cause shall be terminated from that board.
The intent of the ordinance is to ensure that a quorum will be met to conduct business.
The ordinance comes after a letter was sent to board member Jeremy Chesteen on July 15 informing him of the ordinance.
The parish received no response after asking if he wanted to continue serving. A motion and second will be needed to remove him from the position and pursue advertisement on his vacancy.
In other business, Baldwin Mayor Abel Prejean will be requesting the parish council to pass a resolution to enact a no wake zone ordinance for the Bayou Teche in Baldwin from the boat launch to the end of the town limits.
The meeting takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the St. Mary Parish Courthouse.