Vote set to accept work on wastewater project

The New Iberia City Council will vote to accept the substantial completion of a wastewater project at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
On the agenda is a certificate of substantial completion from Royal Security Systems Inc., which has been at work upgrading the CCTV system at the Sucrose Drive Plant, Tete Bayou Wastewater Plant and Armenco Drainage Pump Station.
The council will also vote to authorize Mayor Freddie DeCourt and his staff to execute the Louisiana Compliance Questionnaire. The questionnaire is used for audit engagements of the government.
In other business, the council will vote to approve a revision to the zoning ordinance laws. The revision would require those seeking special use or conditional permits to retrieve letters or a petition signed by 75 percent of the adjacent property owners to support the request.
Another revision to the zoning ordinance laws will require letters of support from 100 percent of adjacent property owners for bar drive-throughs or walk-up alcohol sales in central business districts.
The meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m Tuesday at New Iberia City Hall.