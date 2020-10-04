Rosalind Bobb has been busy throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
As families have struggled to get by during economically trying times, she has used her non-profit, Life Grief Support Ministry, as a catalyst in the community to collect food, milk, and whatever other materials she can to give to those who are in need.
Saturday afternoon, she and about two dozen volunteers were on hand to distribute 500 boxes of food to people in a drive-through food distribution drive at West End Park.
Volunteers loaded a box of food into each vehicle pulling through the event. Cars were lined up along the drive and onto Field Street.
“By the grace of God, we are able to distribute boxes of fruits and vegetables and milk to the people of Iberia Parish,” Bobb said, standing with her husband, Taylor. “God is blessing us with the food, and we are blessing the community.”
Bobb started Life Grief Support Ministry five years ago as a way to deal with the death of her son to gun violence.