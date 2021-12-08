Volunteers from a variety of social organizations took in donations for Iberia Parish’s annual FoodNet event.
Local residents were able to drop off donation items at the Sugar Cane Festival Building that were then distributed to several non-profit organizations for the holiday season.
Those included The Glorious Church, Mount Calvary Baptist Church, St. Francis Diner, St. Nicholas Social Concern and Solomon House Outreach.
FoodNet is sponsored by KLFY, and will be hosting its 35th year as an annual community event in the parish. The event was originally started by Juanita Knudson of St. Nicholas Social Concern. In 2012, John Indest took over as the coordinator and has managed the event for nine years.
Wess Robison, who had taken over organizing duties this year along with the Iberia On Tap organization, said by 4 p.m. around 14,000 pounds of donations had rolled in. A final count of physical and monetary donations will be calculated in the coming days.
“Everything’s going great, we’ve gotten a steady group of donors coming in which is incredible and we’re all thankful that the weather was good,” Robison said.
Donations that were taken in included non-perishable items like canned food as well as cleaning supplies.
FoodNet is part of a larger Acadiana effort put on by Catholic Charities of Lafayette to distribute food and goods to the needy during the holiday season.