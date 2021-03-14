Local volunteers took to Hopkins Street Saturday morning to take part in a beautification effort for Hopkins Street. The event included about 30 students, community activists and public officials taking part in beautifying the street.
The event took place thanks to a grant that was coordinated with New Iberia City Councilwoman Deedy Johnson-Reid. Music and food was also part of the effort.
Three event highlights
1. About 25 trees were donated to be planted down Hopkins Street Saturday morning following a $6,000 Apache grant that focuses on restoring wildlife habitats, repairing storm damage and enhancing cities and neighborhoods through trees.
2. New Iberia City Councilwoman Deedy Johnson-Reid said she collaborated on the project with Lisa Hulin of the Iberia Soil, Water and Conservation District, who had obtained the grant to plant the trees along the Hopkins Street thoroughfare. Music was played and food was provided for the many volunteers who helped with the effort. Peat moss was donated by Hebert’s Garden Center and mulch was donated by the city of New Iberia.
3. Volunteers included members of the Boys and Girls Club, students at Westgate High School, members of the New Iberia City Council, elected officials and community activists. All told, Johnson-Reid said about 30 volunteers turned out to take part Saturday morning.
Overheard at the event
“It turned out really great, the kids enjoyed it and they did a wonderful job.”
Organizer and New Iberia City Councilwoman Deedy Johnson-Reid