State representatives and community leaders grouped together Friday to deliver donated food to the front lines of Iberia Parish’s health care units.
State Rep. Beau Beaullieu, State Rep. Marcus Bryant, Iberia Parish Councilwoman Natalie Broussard and Iberia on Tap President Wess Robison all helped Friday morning in providing IMC staff with lunches from Bon Creole.
The lunches were served at the front of Iberia Medical Center and distributed to the various staff members throughout the day.
“Please keep them in your prayers and show them some love,” Beaullieu said in a prepared statement.