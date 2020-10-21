A group of local residents got together at a gas station Sunday afternoon to take a group photo.
Usually, that’s not a news story. But this group of people gathering at that particular gas station marked the completion of a beautiful project for the city of New Iberia.
And, as a bonus, artist Paul Schexnayder was able to announce Wednesday that an entrepreneur has since approached the owner of the property about opening a business there, catering to the meals-to-go crowd.
Several months ago, artists, friends and other helpers joined to give the old Super Shell gas station at the corner of E. Main and S. Lewis streets a makeover. Long referred to as “that eyesore,” the flaking white paint on the cinderblock building, along with the broken windows, unkempt grass and general air of neglect, made for a negative entry point for the Downtown Historic District.
Artists Tiffani Pellerin and Schexnayder led the effort, but they were far from alone. More than 20 people volunteered their time and effort, with a dozen of them showing up Sunday for the photo, posing in front of the painting of a giant gumbo pot full of all things Iberia.
According to the Iberia Parish Assessor’s records, the property has been in the family of former Iberia Parish Councilman Bernard Broussard for more than 25 years. Negotiations with the family were opened and, working with the family and the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce, permission for the work was secured.
Now, the building serves as a billboard instead of a turn-off. In addition to the gumbo pot, the facade of the building has been painted as a trompe l’oeil tribute to the structure’s past, with two garage bays and the silhouettes of classic automobiles represented, along with details such as the “oil” sign in the corner of the faux display window.