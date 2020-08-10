Lieutenant Governor Bill Nungesser and Volunteer Louisiana are pleased to announce over $5.2 million in grant funding from the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS) for the 2020-2021 service year. The grants will support 18 AmeriCorps State programs, including two new programs, which will engage over 1,100 AmeriCorps members across Louisiana to help meet critical community needs. These grants will be matched with over $5 million in local support and will provide over $5.3 million on Segal Education Awards for participants.
“I am proud to welcome these new AmeriCorps members to a new year of service” said Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser. “The spirit of service is alive and well in Louisiana. AmeriCorps brings people together to strengthen our communities, and that will be especially important in these unprecedented times.”
Louisiana AmeriCorps members will serve school children throughout the state as tutors, mentors, and teachers; improve health and safety outcomes for kids and families; address food insecurity; improve housing; engage veterans helping veterans; provide environmental restoration; and, respond to natural disasters. They will also address the challenges of the pandemic throughout Louisiana.
“Congratulations to all of our grant recipients” said Judd Jeansonne, Executive Director of Volunteer Louisiana, “These AmeriCorps programs will expand the geographic and focus area footprint of national service throughout the state and help meet the evolving needs of Louisiana’s citizens.”
The 2020-2021 AmeriCorps State Programs are:
American Youthworks – Louisiana Conservation Corps
Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana
Boys & Girls Club of Greater Baton Rouge
Boys & Girls Clubs of North Louisiana
Catholic Charities, Archdiocese of New Orleans
City Year Baton Rouge
City Year New Orleans
Communities in Schools, Gulf South
Impact Lake Charles AmeriCorps
Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs, LAVetCorps
Rebuilding Together New Orleans
Relay Graduate School of Education
Serve Louisiana
Synergy, Education and Environment of West Monroe
Shreveport Green, ShreveCorps
Teach for America South Louisiana
University of Louisiana at Lafayette AmeriCorps
Up2Us Sports
To learn more about the AmeriCorps State programs or for more information on Volunteer Louisiana, visit www.VolunteerLouisiana.gov.