Volunteer Fire Department issues on tap at Loreauville Board of Aldermen meeting Monday

LOREAUVILLE — The Loreauville Board of Aldermen is scheduled to discuss the resignation of former Loreauville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brody Champagne last month and other issues in the department at its meeting monday night.
Champagne had been employed as a maintenance worker with the village, but quit last month after he said he had a verbal altercation with Mayor Brad Clifton. On Jan. 28, Clifton issued a letter banning Champagne from any city buildings without the mayor’s permission. That evening, Champagne said he received word through the assistant chief that if he did not resign from his volunteer post as well, Clifton would cut the department’s funding, a claim Clifton has denied.
That assistant chief, Damien Hebert, is now the interim chief of the department.
The board will also consider suspending its open container ordinance for the village’s Mardi Gras parade on Feb. 25.
In other business, the board is scheduled to:
• Consider a resolution to have Acadian Ambulance as the primary ambulance service in Loreauville.
• Consider a resolution to the Iberia Parish School Board supporting the Ed Broussard sidewalk project.
• Approve payment of Bayou Electric $544.46 for flood lights at the village’s wastewater treatment plant.
• Open bids for the sale of a surplus 1999 Ford pickup truck.
• Receive an update on dilapidated properties.
• Compare prices for a garbage dumpster at the village’s wastewater treatment plant.
The Loreauville Board of Aldermen will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Loreauville Town Hall, 103 S. Main St. in Loreauville.