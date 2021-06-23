After a year of social distancing, the VOICE Victim Support Group will hold its first in-person meeting Thursday night.
Voices of Innocent Citizens Empowered was started after co-founder Catalene Theriot lost her son to violent crime. Since then, the group has been nationally recognized for its work in helping families of crime victims manage the grief and heartache of losing their loved ones.
“(I’m) excited that we will start having our monthly meetings again,” said Theriot. “If you are like me, I missed everyone.”
In addition to serving as a reunion after the COVID-19 induced separation, this month’s meeting will mark the 19th anniversary of the group.
VOICE will meet at Anointed Soul Food, 1501 S. Iberia St., at 6 p.m. Thursday.
“We will have food and drinks, maybe a surprise visitor,” Theriot said.