For the first time since its inception, the Voices of Innocent Citizens Empowered (VOICE) Traveling Christmas Tree was grounded this year, another casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We usually have the tree travel from place to place, but with the restrictions we didn’t want to do any gatherings,” said Catalene Theriot, VOICE founder and president.
Instead, the group decided, like many other groups have done, to take the show on the road virtually by way of the information superhighway.
“We did a video this year to remember the people who have been victims of violent crime or who have lost loved ones,” Theriot said. “With all of the violence we have seen this year, we felt we needed to do something.”
The video consists of an introduction from Theriot, followed by a montage including dozens of photographs of people lost to violent crime over the years, including commentary from a few family members.
“We just want to reach out to everyone during this holiday season because we know it is hard when you’ve lost a loved one,” Theriot said.
She would know. Now a victims service coordinator for the 16th Judicial District Court’s District Attorney Office, Theriot began down the path that led to her calling after her own son, Dean, was murdered in 1994. As she sought answers for her own grief, she became a spokeswoman for those who had suffered loss and could not find the voice to express it.
“There was one man who, when he first came to one of our meetings, would not say a word,” Theriot said in a previous interview. “He was very quiet. Now he is laughing, speaking out and helping others to get them to come out of their shell. One thing people get wrong about VOICE is that it is not always sad. Where this one man would sit, now he has a voice, he speaks all the time.”
She became the second person in Louisiana to go through the Victim-Offender Dialogue Program and, in 2007, she graduated as one of the first students in the Louisiana State Victim Assistance Academy at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. She received an associate of science degree in Criminal Justice in 2009 and is also a credentialed advocate at the advanced level and routinely speaks to prisoners about the impact of crime on their victims.
The organization began the Traveling Christmas Tree program in 2014 as a focal point for the love the group’s members have for their loved ones lost due to violence. The group reaches out to friends and family of those killed to give them a place each year to hang some sort of memorial for the victim, whether it’s an ornament with their photograph or one signifying their memory in some way.
Various police departments were chosen for the tree to be displayed “because the process of prevention of crimes and justice for all starts with our law enforcement agencies,” Theriot said in a statement, noting that many of those agencies have suffered the loss of comrades due to gun violence as well.
Most recently, Gov. John Bel Edwards appointed Theriot to the state’s Crime Victims Reparations Board, which assists victims of violence and their families with the emotional, physical, and financial aftermath of crime.
“One thing that is sad is that our organization is still growing,” Theriot said, “which means that violent crime is still an issue for us.”
This Christmas season is more poignant for the VOICE members as well. Renee Hoffpauir, who worked closely with Theriot in the district attorney’s office aiding and advocating for victims of violent crime, lost her life in an all-terrain vehicle crash last month. She was the donor of the ornaments used to decorate the first Traveling Christmas Tree.
For now, though, the group hopes that the Traveling Christmas Tree can resume its rounds next year to serve as a memorial for all victims of violence and a reminder of those who have been lost.
“We just want you to know that if you need anything, because the holidays can be a very lonely time if you have lost a loved one, you can call us,” Theriot said in her video introduction.