In 2002, Catalene Theriot’s son was murdered.
In the weeks following, she was alone.
This is what often happens in those weeks after a tragedy, after the well-wishers, the funeral and the media attention has quieted down.
She needed someone to talk to, she needed support.
This past week, a group from the Teche area celebrated 20 years of having a support group thanks to mothers Theriot partnered with two decades ago.
Those attending were celebrating VOICE, or Voices of Innocent Citizens Empowered, and its 20 year anniversary of serving people in the Teche Area who have had a loved one murdered.
A small group of people filtered into Anointed Soul Food on Iberia Street Thursday afternoon ready to eat cake and enjoy the evening.
Although the gathering wasn’t very large, some of the event-goers were celebrating with people who had seen them at their worst moments, and it was all part of the celebration.
“It’s definitely been a long time,” Theriot said.
The name of the organization, Theriot said, came about as a way to describe the organization’s mission. Because those that have died cannot speak for themselves, Theriot said the purpose of VOICE is to speak in their place and allow for emotional relief.
“We decided back then we needed a support group, a lot of the mothers had no place to go,” Theriot said. “I had met some other mothers and we just decided to form it.”
That decision has given people facing some of the most tragic circumstances imaginable an outlet to express themselves with other people who had been through something similar.
Ronald Chillis said he has been apart of voice since 2014 after his son was murdered.
“I didn’t have anywhere to turn and I heard about this through the sheriff’s department,” Chillis said. “We’re here so people can have a shoulder to lean on because we’ve all been through this experience.”
With the rise of deaths locally, statewide and nationally, Theriot said its an unfortunate fact that VOICE is needed more than ever.
Chillis said that following the death of his son Ronald Chillis Jr., VOICE became an indispensable part of dealing with the tragic loss.
“I wouldn’t wish something like that on my worst enemy,” he said. “I wouldn’t put it on anyone and those young people today are doing such senseless acts.”
The work of Theriot and her two decades of experience has also been invaluable for those dealing with the death of a loved one, Chillis added.
“Katalene is here to support everyone, she supports everyone who has had someone they love killed,” Chillis said.
Apart from monthly group sessions, Theriot said that VOICE performs annual rallies that have large turnouts. This year’s rally was held in April and had more than 200 people, she said.
The COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on the activity of VOICE. The group used to also regularly go on field trips to statewide institutions that deal with criminal justice. However, that had been put on hold following the pandemic.
“We’re just beginning to be back with those kinds of things,” Theriot said.