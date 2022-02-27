The ongoing construction work at Bouligny Plaza seems to be coming to an end with the near completion of the Visitor’s Pavilion Conversion Project.
The pavilion, located in the center of the plaza, was the former site of restrooms at the plaza but was completely revamped to serve as a future hub for tourists coming to the city.
Minvielle Lumber has been working on the project since last year. Much of the construction work has consisted of clearing out the interior of the former bathrooms in order to make way for an open air space that will eventually house tourist information about the history, culture and geography of New Iberia.
The New Iberia City Council will vote at Tuesday’s meeting to declare the project substantially complete.
However, there are still a few punch list items that remain to be finished including painting the floors, touching up the smaller restroom that was installed in the structure and finishing some of the brickwork.
Mayor Freddie DeCourt said Friday that fabrication for the informational section of the pavilion was currently underway as well.
Apart from the tourist incentives the new pavilion will provide, Mayor Freddie DeCourt and the City Council see potential in using it for future events. The pavilion could easily be closed off for ticketed events and used as a gateway to the rest of Bouligny Plaza.
The project is just one of several that have occurred in Bouligny Plaza in the past few years.
Just next to the pavilion is the city’s Veteran’s Memorial that was completed last year showcasing the names of New Iberia natives who died serving their country.
The gazebo at Bouligny Plaza also experienced some refurbishing work to its roof and other areas.
The money invested into the area is part of the New Iberia administration’s push to make Bouligny Plaza a more prominent space for the many events and festivals put on throughout the year including the World Championship Gumbo Cookoff, Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival and the various events put on by the Iberia Veterans Association.