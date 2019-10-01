Vintage Delight Candle Company brings uniqueness to New Iberia

Started in November of last year, Vintage Delight Candle Company aims to provide residents of New Iberia a unique experience when it comes to making custom scents all their own.
Owner and candlemaker Roy Mistretta operates out of his home when he’s not working in the oilfield.
Mistretta spoke to The Daily Iberian about what it takes to make a candle, owning the business, and what makes his company’s candles unique to the area.
What is Vintage Delight Candle Company?
We are a candle manufacturer and we do oils and candles and a little bit of retail and wholesale.
Who are some of your customers?
We do boutiques and we do hotels, retail and we do drugstores, shops, home decor, just to name a few.
Where can we find your candles?
You can find some of our candles at L & M Pharmacy and Blush Boutique here in New Iberia.
What’s the process to make a candle?
It’s all hand-poured and all homemade. It’s custom candles, hand-poured, highly scented. The way the candle is made, it’s all wax that you melt into a jar and we do everything from hand.
Do you make custom scents?
Yes, If someone wanted a custom scent, we do that. We try to get it close to where they want to be. Of course there is a fee involved but the way the candle is made, it’s a hand-poured candle.
Why by hand?
Every candle is a custom candle, without a doubt. It’s more like a do-your-own candle shop. Whatever you want, we are able to do that here at Vintage Delight Candle Company.
What are some of the scents?
We have magnolia, New Orleans Lady to name a few. You can can find more on our website. We have a scent guide, and we currently have 15 out right now. We have a Cajun sugar cookie scent, caramel crunch, a hurricane. We have a wide variety.
What makes your business unique?
Because it’s highly-scented and hand-poured and not many people still do that type of work. We have a custom wax and between that and the scents, that’s what puts us apart from the rest.
When it your busiest time of the year?
We’re busy pretty much throughout the year. May, June and July are our slowest months.
How can people reach you?
We can be reached on our Facebook or our website, http://Vintagedelightcc.com. We also can be reached at our phone, 443-0838 for more information on what we can do for you .