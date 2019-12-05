JEANERETTE — A candlelight vigil will be held tonight at the Jeanerette Pavilion on Main Street to raise awareness of those who have lost their lives due to violent crimes, suicide, and drug overdoses.
The event is the latest outreach from “Justice for Unsolved Murder Victims and Missing Persons,” a grass-roots group organized initially to identify and find solutions to unsolve homicides in the Teche Area.
Family members of victims, community leaders and the general public are all invited to attend. The organization has brought cold cases to the attention of local law enforcement with successful results. For example, the arrest of Sonia S. Charles in September for the 1994 death of Baby Jane Doe in Jeanerette stemmed from attention initially brought to the case through the Justice for Unsolved Murders effort.
The vigil is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.