Videos of 20 Under 40 honorees can be viewed on website

In the old days (before COVID-19), The Daily Iberian’s 20 Under 40 was as much an event as a publication, giving the honorees and the community a chance to mingle and share their moment in the limelight.
Last year’s event was cancelled at the last minute as the state fell under stay-at-home orders. This year, the publication was already planned and rolling before Gov. John Bel Edwards had begun relaxing restrictions in the last few weeks.
What we were able to do, however, is bring together most of our honorees and put them in the red chair in our lobby to answer three very important questions: What makes the Teche Area home, why is it unique, and how can we make it better?
Their videotaped answers have been uploaded to our website at iberianet.com and will be published on our Facebook and Twitter pages as well.
The honorees represent a cross-section of the Teche Arewa, geographically and culturally. From business leaders to physicians and nurses to teachers and coaches, they have their fingers on the pulse of the Teche Area every day. Spending a few minutes to listen to their take on what drew them, or keeps drawing them, to our region can give a new perspective on what the Teche Area means.
And, who knows? Maybe next year we can get together in person to celebrate the next generation to lead our region.