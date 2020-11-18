Timeline so far

Friday, Oct. 30

1:45 p.m. — The mother of a friend of Quawan “Bobby” Charles drives him to Baldwin to pick Charles up from his stepfather’s house. At the time, video shows the SUV belonging to Kenneth Jacko, Charles’ stepfather, was in the driveway of the home.

4 p.m. — Jacko leaves the house for a few minutes, running to the store on an errand. Upon his return, he knocks on the teen’s door and eventually uses a tool to open it, finding that Charles has left the house.

8 p.m. — Charles’ mother, Roxanne Nelson, reports him missing to the Baldwin Police Department. After a search, including having Jacko check a nearby football game and a Halloween event in Franklin, officers depart.

10:30 p.m. — A missing person report is filed in the National Crime Information Center database. Neither an Amber Alert, which is triggered at the Louisiana State Police level, nor an endangered child alert are released.

Tuesday, Nov. 3 — Family members meet with Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero, asking for his help. Romero has his investigators and deputies look into the case. About four hours later, Charles’ body is discovered outside Loreauville.

Wednesday, Nov. 4, 12:28 a.m. — Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office closes the missing person report in NCIC.

Thursday, Nov. 5 — In response to requests from local media, IPSO releases a statement that the body of a young man had been found and that an investigation was underway.

Tuesday, Nov. 10 — IPSO releases second statement, noting the investigation is underway and that the family of the victim has been in communication with investigators. Charles’ body is released to American Forensics, the company that performed a second autopsy.

Wednesday, Nov. 11 — Members of the Charles family, along with representatives of several civil rights organizations, rally to call for arrests in Charles’ death.

Friday, Nov. 13 — Iberia Parish Coroner Carl Ditch releases his preliminary autopsy results to the public, saying Charles “likely drowned.”

Saturday, Nov. 14 — IPSO sends out a press releases stating that they have found video of Charles, alone, on Oct. 30 near where his body would be found.

Monday, Nov. 16 — The preliminary results of the second autopsy confirm the official Iberia Parish results. Both autopsies are preliminary, with toxicology results still pending.