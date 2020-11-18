BALDWIN — Recently released video shows Quawan “Bobby” Charles at his stepfather’s house in Baldwin, waiting for a friend’s mother to come by and pick the 15-year-old up on the afternoon that he disappeared.
In a series of surveillance videos from a camera at the Baldwin Redi-Mix Concrete plant, Charles can be seen running to meet the vehicle as it pulled into the driveway at the home of Kenneth Jacko, his stepfather, at 1:45 p.m. on Oct. 30. Two people get out of the vehicle, then walk with Charles into the back yard of the home. A few minutes later all three return, get into the vehicle and leave the house.
The videos, along with the responding officer’s initial report, offer some insight into what transpired prior to Charles’ disappearance and eventual discovery in a cane field drainage ditch outside Loreauville four days later.
Reported missing
Some six hours after Charles is seen on video leaving the house in Baldwin, St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office dispatchers handled a call from his mother, Roxanne Nelson, saying that her son was missing. According to the responding officer’s initial report, Jacko said he was home until 4 p.m., when he ran an errand for a few minutes then returned to the home. At that time Jacko said he knocked on Charles’ door and eventually used a tool to unlock it after not getting a response.
Jacko’s white SUV can be seen in the video of Charles being picked up, although the officer said he was told Charles never left home without them knowing about it.
According to the report, there was a discussion of where Charles might have gone, including a football game and a Halloween event in Franklin. The officer noted that Jacko said he would check both locations.
The officer and a St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy then made their own search for Charles, to no avail.
Afterward, when neither Jacko nor the officers had discovered the teen, Nelson told the officer she would return to her home in Youngsville to see if he had returned home. The officer then entered Charles’ information, including a description of the clothes he was wearing when last seen, into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.
A trailer in Loreauville
The two occupants of the vehicle which picked up Charles were one of his school friends he had met while attending school in Youngsville and the friend’s mother, who was driving the car.
They returned to Loreauville, where the mother lived in a mobile home park off Mary Beth Drive, near Our Lady of Victory Church. Later, Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office investigators would say they spoke to a witness who saw Charles out alone. They would also find video footage of the teen, still alone, in the area near the cane field where his body would be found four days later.
According to the preliminary autopsy report, Charles would drown that Friday night in a drainage ditch along the cane field.
Matching autopsies
After Charles was found on Nov. 4, the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office performed an autopsy to confirm the cause of death. When the preliminary results were released, family members scoffed at the determination that he had drowned. A GoFundMe account was started to raise money for an independent autopsy. That plea would go on to raise nearly a quarter-million dollars.
The preliminary results from that independent autopsy were released Monday. They concurred with the findings of the Iberia Parish Coroner — that Charles’ death was probably from drowning. Like the official autopsy, however, those results are preliminary. Toxicology results are still pending, and may not be ready for several weeks at least.
Working toward a solution
Baldwin Police Department Assistant Chief Samuel Wise said his office has been flooded with calls over the last two weeks.
“It’s slowed down today,” he said Tuesday. “But we were getting between 100 and 150 calls a day.”
He also said that many of the calls were not supportive.
“They would say things, and I would have to stop and think, ‘Do they know that I am Black?’” he said. “It made no sense.”
He included in that callers who insisted that the department was not doing enough to uncover the perpetrator of the hate crime that they believed had been committed. Social media posts with Charles’ image next to that of civil rights martyr Emmett Till, showing similar damage to their faces, fanned those flames.
“I am comfortable knowing that our department has done its job,” Wise said. “We are continuing our portion of this investigation, and we will continue to do what we are supposed to do.”
As an assistant pastor for a church in Baldwin, Wise said he is very tied to the community. He also said he filters his decisions through his beliefs, and through the scripture. He said his wish is that others who cannot see the evidence as it is developed, or continue to foment unverified rumors, would think before spouting them as fact.
“If we can come together, the world would be a better place,” he said. “There is division in the United States, There is division in the community. There is division in the church. Until we can come together,we won’t find peace.”