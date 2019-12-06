JEANERETTE — When Jeanerette Police Officer Jaundre Gilliam ran off the road during a high-speed pursuit in 2015, he was found on the side of the road, still alive and bleeding, before being evacuated to Iberia Medical Center.
That night left a mark on Jeanerette City Marshal Fernest Martin.
“When he was bleeding at the scene, his other officers were there,” Martin said. “You know what he told them? He said, ‘Tell my family I died on the battlefield. Tell my soldiers I died on the battlefield. Tell my fellow officers I died on the battlefield.’”
Martin was one of a half-dozen people to speak about the loss they have suffered through violence at a candlelight vigil at Jeanerette’s City Pavilion.
“When we put on that badge every morning,there’s no guarantee we are coming home,” Martin said.
Stephen Menard, the founder of the Justice for Unsolved Murder Victims Project, put together Thursday night’s event to bring awareness to those who have been lost to violent crimes, suicides and drug overdoses.
“This is not just for me,” Menard said. “This is for everyone here, everyone we know. We have to show them we love them.”
For Rosalind Bobb, the loss of her son 13 years ago changed her life in ways she could not have imagined.
“When I was walking in to see his body, I saw the grandmother of the girl he was seeing,” Bobb said. “She looked at me and said, ‘You might be a grandmother.’ Her granddaughter was five days pregnant from my son.”
Bobb said the girl’s family named the boy after her son. She smiled as she talked about how much like him he was. She also talked about how here path took her to the ministry, where she now dedicates her time to a non-profit to help those in need or suffering from loss.
“I thank God for it,” she said. “I did not want that path, but I had to go through it. When you are working for Him, you will get the blessings.”
Catalene Theriot, the co-founder and director of Voices Of Innocent Citizens Empowered (VOICE), brought things back to the present. Her activism began when her son was killed 25 years ago.
“I want to take a minute to wish a heavenly 18th birthday to Garron Lewis, the son of Raymond ‘Shoe-Do’ Lewis,” Theriot said. “He would have been 18 today.”
Lewis was killed in a gang-related shooting in New Iberia on Aug. 16. Theriot went on to talk about the challenges facing today’s youth.
“What we have now, when they commit murder, they don’t realie there is no reset button,” Theriot said. “You can’t just go back. They think that it is a game.”
Although the group was small, taking up only a corner of the pavilion, the emotions were high. Terri M. Thompson said she was moved after hearing the testimony of those around her.
“I am truly amazed and inspired by what y’all are doing,” she said.