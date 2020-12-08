State Fire Marshal deputies continue investigating a house fire in St. Martinville Monday morning that resulted in the deaths of two residents.
Official causes of death are pending St. Martin Parish Coroner’s Office autopsies. Officials were able to confirm, however, that the victims are the homeowner, Mazel Sam, 89, and her son, Gregory Sam, 58.
The Catahoula Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call just before 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 7 reporting a house fire in the 1000 block of A Sam Road. Firefighters later located the bodies of a man and woman. One was located in the living room, the other in a bedroom.
Deputies determined the fire originated in one of the home’s bedrooms. While the official cause of this fire remains undetermined at this time, deputies cannot rule out the possibility of unsafe heating practices involving a space heater as a possible contributing factor.
Deputies were unable to locate working smoke alarms in the home.