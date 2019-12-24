Victim of fatal shooting on Cotton Street identified

The Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office identified the victim in Saturday night’s shooting on Cotton Street as Brandon Malveaux.
Two men are under arrest on charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery after what Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives are calling a botched robbery attempt.
According to a press release from the coroner’s office Monday morning, Malveaux, 26, of New Iberia, was killed in the shooting. Tyler Bourque, 23, and Ronald Bourque, 50, were booked into the Iberia Parish Jail Sunday afternoon in relation to the homicide and armed robbery in the 100 block of Cotton Street.
According to an IPSO spokesman, deputies responded to a home in the 100 block of Cotton Street after receiving a report of a man being shot just before 10 p.m. Saturday. Deputies found Malveaux at the scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to a local hospital, but did not survive.
According to the IPSO spokesman, detectives expect to make more arrests in this case. The investigation is ongoing.
The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information call 369-3711 or Iberia Crime Stoppers at 364-TIPS.