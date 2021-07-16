The Iberia Parish Council is back up to its full, unwieldy and even-numbered 14 members after John Viator was selected Wednesday evening to serve as interim councilman for District 3.
Viator, a retired sugar cane farmer who currently works selling chemicals and fertilizer.
It took five ballots for the council to agree to select Viator, which is a breath of brevity for this group. In the past, controversial decisions have taken dozens of ballots before a consensus could be reached.
Four people had submitted resumés for the interim post, a vacancy created when former District 3 Councilman Brad Davis submitted his resignation last month. One candidate, Marcus Broussard, withdrew his name at the beginning of Wednesday’s meeting, saying he had other projects that he wanted to complete before taking on the responsibility of holding a council district seat.
The other three contenders — Viator, Madelyn Coleman Dugas and Elton Broussard — waited through the council’s regular business before the selection of the interim was taken up.
On the first ballot, none of the three candidates received the eight votes needed to win the seat. Viator had seven, Dugas six and Broussard none. On the second ballot, Dugas had seven votes, Viator six and Broussard again none.
Broussard left quietly after the second ballot without any votes. On the third and fourth ballots, Viator garnered seven votes each round. On the fifth ballot, District 8 Councilman James Trahan changed his vote from Dugas to Viator, giving him the eighth vote needed to secure approval.
Viator was sworn in immediately after the vote.
Before the selection of the interim councilman, the council voted and approved with a unanimous second the Industrial Tax Exemption Program application for Delta Biofuels, which is building a proposed $70 million facility to turn sugar cane waste into fuel pellets.
The president of Delta Biofuel, Phillip Keating, and vice president for engineering, Anders Borg, were on hand to thank the council for the gesture.
The project is expected to provide 126 new jobs with an average salary of $62,500 per year. The plant is scheduled to be built near the Patout Sugar Mill outside Jeanerette.
The council also heard a presentation on the status of drainage and flood prevention projects in the Coteau and Parc Perdue area. According to the presentation, the long anticipated retention ponds, two of which are scheduled to be built in Iberia Parish along Parc Perdue, are at a stage where land acquisition can begin. Although it is a step forward, an engineer with Fenstermaker and Associates said it will still be two to three years before the work is complete.
When finished, it is projected that the two Iberia ponds, along with two others being built outside the parish but within the Parc Perdue drainage plain, will lower flood crests in the area by as much as two feet.
The council also approved the use of GOMESA funds received as a result of the BP oil spill for flood prevention projects tied into the parish’s master plan for flood control.
What we are trying to do is control the water that is pushed up here from the Gulf of Mexico when we are facing a storm,” Iberia Parish President Larry Richard said. “These structures will handle that.”
The Iberia Parish master plan has been adopted into the statewide plan, meaning that the projects are aligned and tied in with those of neighboring parishes.
“We are working now with St. Mary Parish,” Richard said. “This is small potatoes, just trying to protect the coastal areas of Iberia Parish.”
The council also agreed to move forward with putting six parcels of property up for sale. That half-dozen was whittled down from 13 initially submitted for consideration at the council’s meeting on June 23.
District 10 Councilman Eugene Olivier said that he was concerned that the proper due diligence had not been followed in some cases before the final list was created.
“At the last meeting, I asked about the library properties,” he said, referring to properties on the list for the old Loreauville and Coteau libraries which are being replaced. “I’m not sure we are following the proper procedures. I think we should have had the library board in the loop. I will not be supporting this resolution.”
District 7 Councilman Paul G. Landry, who has been a vocal proponent of eliminating excess inventory from the parish’s holdings, disagreed.
“I think they receive the minutes of our meetings, so they are aware,” Landry said. “They know. I will be supporting this resolution.”
The resolution passed with only Olivier and District 12 Councilwoman Lady Fontenette Brown in opposition.