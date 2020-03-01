Viator named Iberia Medical Center CEO, president

Dionne Viator was able to take the interim tag off her title Thursday evening after she was selected as the new president and chief executive officer for the Iberia Medical Center.
“We are excited to have such an accomplished hospital executive and proven leader as Dionne Viator for this position,” IMC Board Chairman Larry Hensgens said. “The board is very confident in its decision to select Dionne. In a short period of time, she has demonstrated the qualities that are necessary to lead Iberia Medical Center into its next phase of growth to serve our population of patients and families.”
Viator joined IMC as chief financial officer in July 2016. In that role, she oversaw the organization’s finances including accounting, budgeting, purchasing, billing and collecting, information technology, and health information management. During her tenure as CFO, she is credited as instrumental in leading the hospital’s significant financial improvement and favorable cash position, renegotiating managed care contracts, creating accounting efficiencies and improving the hospital’s health and medical benefits.
In the first weeks after her appointment as interim CEO in October she was also responsible for completing the recent $11 million bond issuance, which is funding much-needed capital improvements to the IMC facility.
“I strongly believe that Iberia Medical Center is well positioned to continue its vision of being the premier healthcare delivery system of choice for our patients, physicians and employees,” Viator said in a statement Friday morning. “Iberia Medical Center is an integral part of this parish, and we have an obligation to continually improve the quality of care we deliver and patient satisfaction. Our community deserves no less than that.”
Prior to joining IMC, Viator served as executive vice president, CFO and treasurer at LHC Group in Lafayette. She also has served in numerous financial and operational roles at Baton Rouge General Health including CFO, executive vice president, and chief strategy and network development officer. She is currently a board member of the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce.
Viator takes the lead role at IMC seven months after the resignation of Parker Templeton, who served as CEO for six years. Under Templeton’s leadership, Iberia Medical Center successfully acquired and integrated Dauterive Hospital, launched several new service lines including the Cancer Center of Acadiana at IMC, Behavioral Health, Inpatient Rehabilitation and Women’s Diagnostics, and recruited several new physicians to the community.
Templeton tendered his resignation in July.
Viator, a native of Ville Platte, is a certified public accountant and fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE). Her professional affiliations include membership in the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and Society of Louisiana Certified Public Accountants, where she devoted more than a decade as an ethics committee member. Other affiliations include the Louisiana Chapter of American College of Healthcare Executives, Healthcare Leaders Media Editorial Advisory Board and Louisiana Hospital Association.
Iberia Medical Center was created through the establishment of Hospital Service District No. 1 in 1951. Additional collaboration with the Iberia Parish Police Jury resulted in the opening of Iberia Parish Hospital September 13, 1960.
Iberia Medical Center is home to over 30 medical specialties provided by over 140 physicians. Services include emergency medicine, orthopedics, long-term acute care, obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, cardiovascular, critical care and surgical services and more.
With the addition of its North campus, services at the Lewis Street location include the Women’s Diagnostic Center, 14-bed inpatient rehabilitation unit, Advanced Wound Center, outpatient Rehab Center, Hepatology Clinic and inpatient and outpatient behavioral health.
Iberia Medical also provides services through the Jeanerette Rural Health Clinic, Cancer Center of Acadiana-New Iberia Clinic, and 13 physician practices representing seven specialties. Discover more at Iberiamedicalcenter.com.