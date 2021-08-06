Veterans group sets Purple Heart Day event Saturday

The Iberia Veterans Association will be holding a commemorative event honoring Purple Heart Day as well as soldiers who were prisoners of war or missing in action.
Organizer Leslie Landry said the event will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday at Bouligny Plaza, where the event will be conducted with music and speaking.
“This is to celebrate the soldiers described as missing or a prisoner of war,” Landry said Thursday.
It also celebrates Purple Heart Day, which is dedicated to honoring service members who have made the ultimate sacrifice of giving their lives on the front lines, and military personnel who have suffered a life-altering injury due to combat.
The IVA puts on events throughout the year to maintain recognition for the veterans of the area. Although Landry said Saturday’s event is traditionally smaller than the Fourth of July or Memorial Day events, it is still important to observe the occasion.
The event will be set near the gazebo at Bouligny Plaza, an area where a veteran’s memorial has been recently constructed to honor the names of veterans of Iberia Parish who have died while serving their country.
The memorial was dedicated earlier this year at a Memorial Day ceremony, where local residents and veterans were able to stroll the area and see the names of recognized veterans of Iberia Parish who died in action.