Members of the Iberia Veterans Association eschewed their usual 6 p.m. service for Veterans Day this year, opting for a socially distanced and smaller gathering Wednesday morning.
The agenda was far less formal than usual, with the collected veterans, family members and officials who got together at the site of the currently under construction Iberia Veterans Memorial took turns speaking, telling why they felt it was important to reflect on what our veterans and their families have meant to our nation.