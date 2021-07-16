Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, and the Iberia Parish administration gathered Thursday afternoon to officially reopen the Robert B. Green Memorial Building across the street from West End Park.
The building had been shut down in 2015 due to its deteriorating condition. On Thursday Parish President Larry Richard said getting the facility back up to stuff was an early goal when he was elected.
“It’s been at least five years, and it was closed before I took office,” Richard said. “I knew when I came into office I wanted to see this building reopened to serve our veterans in Iberia Parish. It’s been a long process, but we got it done.”
The renovation was not without its challenges. Design changes were made to help bring the building up to code and to better utilize the space within the budget that had been set fo the project.
The veterans on hand for the ribbon cutting were ecstatic to see their home base returned to them in such pristine condition.
“It looks wonderful,” said John Spencer, a World War II veteran and longtime member of the American Legion. Spencer was active in the post when the Robert B. Green Building was first dedicated to the veterans in the 1960s.
Fred Wesley, president of the Robert B. Green Building board, said the renovations will make it possible for veterans to be better served in the West End community.
“We are already partnering with several non-profit organizations to bring programs and services to the veterans,” Wesley said. “It’s perfectly placed. If you take the walking path around West End Park, where do you end up? Right here at the Robert B. Green Building.”
The space will also serve as a home for the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts, along with each organization’s auxiliary chapter.