Vendor proposal deadline extended by Acadiana Regional Airport Authority board

The Acadiana Regional Airport Authority has extended the deadline for vendors to file their proposals to take over the airport’s fixed base operator franchise for another month.
According to ARAA Board Chairman Pat Norris, the extension was allowed because the Christmas and New Year’s holidays precluded some vendors from getting their proposals in on time.
“We’ve extended the period for proposals to be filed until Feb. 7,” Norris said. “Because of the holidays, I’ve had some phone calls already from vendors who want to apply. We received some last week, and have indications that some others are coming. So we extended the deadline a month.”
The board’s decision to request proposals from other vendors has not sat well with Pelican Aviation, the current fixed base operator. Pelican has been the fixed base operator at the airport for more than five decades. As such, it provides services such as fueling, hangaring, tie-down and parking, aircraft rental, aircraft maintenance and flight instruction at Acadiana Regional.
Pelican’s last 10-year lease expired last year. Because the airport was searching for a new director, it gave the company a one-year extension while the new director settled in.
But Megan McLellan, who started as director in June 2018, left in December. The airport is still seeking a new director.
That slot was almost filled last month. Norris said the airport had a candidate scheduled to start just after Christmas, but two days before the holiday they backed out, accepting a position with the Baton Rouge airport instead.
“The position in Baton Rouge wasn’t even a director’s position,” Norris said.
The challenge, according to Norris, is that there is a shortage nationwide of qualified candidates for airport administration jobs.
“There’s an ungodly amount of positions open for airport directors or assistant directors,” Norris said. “Big airports throw a bunch of money at people, so it’s a matter of supply and demand. Even Baton Rouge went two years without hiring one.”
Now, with no new director in sight and its year-long lease extension expired, Pelican is threatened as the Airport Authority moves forward with its request for proposals from other fixed base operators.
“We are still taking the same position,” Norris said. “We have some meetings set up with them. We’re not trying to force them out. We are trying to do what is best for the airport. We will share whatever information we have from other applicants with Pelican, not hide it from them. We will let them know what we are getting.”
Norris said the idea is to find a happy medium that all parties can benefit from.
“If they can come close, we are willing to be fair,” he said. “We’re being open and taking the emotions out of it.”
As for the groundswell of support for Pelican, Norris said it is understandable. But he also said it does not change the board’s desire to take a look at the services it is paying for and receiving from its fixed base operator.
“You’re not going to have someone speak ill of them in a meeting, especially if they are doing business with Pelican,” Norris said. “I’ve also received calls from members of the aviation community, saying ‘Hold the course. You’re doing the right thing.’”
Interim airport administrator Mike Tarantino said other arts of the airport operation are proceeding smoothly.
“We’re moving along very well,” Tarantino said. “We are finishing up our runway improvement project and our lighting improvements. We’ve spent millions of dollars on improvements in the last year. We’re getting ready to refurbish Hangar 88 so that Avex (the airport’s largest tenant) can bring in more painting projects. In 10 to 12 weeks, we’ll be able to start on that.”
Tarantino, who also serves as the executive director of the Iberia Development Foundation, said he is seeing some good economic indicators for the airport.
“Avex is still hiring,” Tarantino said. “That has to be a good sign.”