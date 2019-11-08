Vendor & Craft Show set Saturday at Cyr Gates Community Center

With clear skies and cool temperatures forecast, Saturday could be the perfect day for an outing at New Iberia’s City Park.
It would also be a great opportunity to either finish up your Christmas shopping or get it started during the semi-annual Vendor and Craft Show at the Cyr Gates Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
According to organizer Andrea Ordodi, the event offers the opportunity for lots of shopping and a fun time with the kids. It is also a way to support the New Iberia Recreation Department. Proceeds from the event go toward supporting the city’s recreation programs.
In addition to the Christmas-themed bazaar featuring vendors selling handmade crafts, art, clothing, sweets and décor as well as a slew of local independent product distributors, there will be plenty of activities and experiences on hand.
The Schoolhouse Safari petting zoo, which features a selection of reptiles, birds and other animals for the children to explore, will return. Families can also get their pictures taken with Santa, and other activities include letters to Santa, cookie decorating, fun photo booth, face painting, princesses, storytelling and book signing from a local kids’ book author, and a train ride on the All Aboard Party Headquarters Express train.
There also will be food on hand. Rob’s Rollin Cafe and Maw’s Cajun Cooking food trucks will be on site with a wide selection of breakfast, lunch and dessert items. The Big Chill will provide fresh popped kettle corn and fresh squeezed lemonade, while the fair itself will feature many sweet and treat vendors.
Ordodi also said a drawing will be held for a gift basket of goodies from some of the vendors as a door prize. Many vendors will also have their own specials and giveaways at their booths.
A map and vendor list can be found online at www.Facebook.com/newiberiavendorevent. For more information, email mharrington@cityofnewiberia.com or call 369-2337.