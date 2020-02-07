Vaughn named to United Way of Iberia Board of Directors

Judy Vaughn of financial services firm Edward Jones was recently named to the Board of Directors for the United Way of Iberia.
Vaughn said in a prepared statement that when she opened her business in 2007 she promised she would become an active member of the community, and joining the board is a way to continue that effort.
“I share the firm’s philosophy that we shouldn’t just work in the communities where we establish our offices — we should live in those communities, and we should contribute to those communities,” Vaughn said in the statement. “I hope I can make a difference, even if it’s a small one, by giving my time and energy to United Way of Iberia.”
Edward Jones encourages its financial advisors to become involved in their communities, the statement said, and can do a better job of providing advice to their clients if they know their values, appreciate their lifestles and understand their upbringing. Community involvement helps them learn those things and demonstrates their commitment to the people they serve, according to the statement.
Vaughn’s office is located at 1104 E. Main St., Suite F. She and branch office administrator Tracey Broussard can be reached at 367-8154 or at judy.vaughn@edwardjones.com.