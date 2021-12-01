Variety of vendors will have goods at Saturday Holiday Shopping on Da Bayou event

For those looking to purchase a last minute Christmas gift, Holiday Shopping on Da Bayou will meet all of your needs this Saturday at Bouligny Plaza.
The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature more than 60 local vendors who will be selling a wide variety of products to the public.
Handcrafted gifts, home baked treats, one of a kind treasures, delicious food trucks, pictures with Santa, fresh poinsettias, pet adoptions and coffee and hot chocolate by Preservation will all be part of the shopping event in downtown New Iberia.
Some of the vendors participating in the event includes The Black Bat, Macaron’s by Cora, Blaire’s Blings, Sweet B’s Creations, Paparazzi By Traci, Topanga Scents, Southern Sweets, Meraki by Kiki, Which Crafts Du Jour, Ava’s Earrings, Josey’s Goods, Wright Designs, Glamour Closet, Dat Scent Tho and Landscape Ranch.
Additional vendors include Bling & Bubble, Magnolia Lane, Bienvenu Glass Art, La Papillion Preservation, Cajun Marsh Apparel and SIgned With Love.
The event will have dozens of vendors situated in Bouligny Plaza, inside the Steamboat Warehouse Pavilion, inside the gazebo and along the street.
The event will be kid-friendly, with pictures with Santa Claus being available at Bouligny Plaza and live music also being on deck to entertain event-goers throughout the day.
The vendor fair comes as Christmas shopping officially kicks in throughout the nation and many residents in the area are looking to make purchases for their loved ones during the holiday season.
Bouligny Plaza plays host to farmers markets every Tuesday and Saturday throughout the year as well. Downtown New Iberia also offers the Bird on the Bayou Sidewalk Sunday every week, where an antique and crafts market is set up outside of Bird on the Bayou.
Shadows-on-the-Teche will also be offering a Christmas Craft Market on Dec. 11. Family and friends will be able to shop at the annual craft fair while enjoying the historic grounds of Shadows-on-the-Teche.
Downtown New Iberia will also be the site of a Christmas Parade on Dec. 11, which will feature more than 100,000 lights that have been installed on the parade route from Torrido Village to Jefferson Street. A marching band, floats and parade throws will be part of the fun during the parade.