Variance sought for drainage pipe in The Ridge development

The Iberia Parish Council will meet Wednesday evening to discuss a variance to its code of ordinances to allow a developer to use high-density polyethylene pipe instead of the reinforced concrete called for in the code.
The variance is being requested for The Ridge, a three-phase residential development on Fremin Road. The Iberia Parish Public Works director had denied permission to use the pipe.
The discussion then moved to the Iberia Parish Planning and Zoning Commission, where the commission voted to approve the use of the pipe, but on the condition that the developer provide a three-year warranty on the drainage pipe, with a guarantee to cover all costs if problems develop in the first two years and 25 percent of the cost if issues arise in the third year.
The council will also vote to formally accept the valuations of property in the parish that outgoing Assessor Ricky Huval presented at its past meeting.
During its committee hearings, the council will discuss the possibility of refunding (basically refinancing) two of its current bonds to take advantage of current low interest rates and decrease the amount of debt service paid annually by spreading the payments out over a longer period.
In other business, the council is scheduled to:
• Consider a request for $5,000 to provide for a new HVAC unit at Jeanerette Veterans No. 2 Building.
• Present a certificate to Iberia Parish Registrar of Voters employee Sharell M. Beasley for completing her certification as a Certified Elections/Registration Administrator.
• Consider allowing the Acadiana Fairgrounds Commission to sell surplus equipment.
The Iberia Parish Council will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the parish council meeting room on the fourth floor of the Iberia Parish Courthouse, 300 Iberia St.