First Baptist Church on St. Peter Street is one of several churches offering Vacation Bible School programs. 

 BY COREY VAUGHN/THE DAILY IBERIAN

With the summer fast approaching, vacation Bible schools across churches in New Iberia are being slated in the coming months for children. Vacation Bible schools are annual summer programs hosted by churches across the area with the intention of providing an educational and fun way for children to receive religious instruction. Several churches in the area have opened registration for June VBS programs that each have their own unique themes and programs. Church on the Rock on Admiral Doyle Drive will be holding the “Monumental” VBS program June 6-10. The program is open for kids entering Kindergarten all the way to 6th grade, and takes place from 9 a.m. to noon each day. The VBS program will encourage kids participating to go “off road” for an adventure through the colorful canyons and sunbaked trais of the southwest that will lead to exploring God’s awesomeness. “Monumental will explore the vastness of God’s power and the depth of His love for each of them. They can expect faith discoveries, memorable music, hands-on activities and yummy snacks as they experience this epic adventure!” according to the promotional material for the program.For more information, go to https://churchontherockni.com/kids-on-the-rock. In other programs, First Baptist Church on St. Peter Street will be holding their own VBS program June 20-24 from 1 to 4 p.m. each day. The theme for the program is “Rocky Railway: Jesus Pulls Us Through,” and is open to K-6 children. For more information, go to https://www.myvbs.org/fbcnivbs. Highland Baptist Church will be offering its own VBS program June 6-10 at the church’s location on Victory Drive in New Iberia. This year’s program is titled “Spark Studios” and will center around a “Created in Christ, Centered on God’s Purpose” theme. The program takes place from 1-4 p.m. each day. Highland will also be providing a volunteer appreciation luncheon for VBS helpers on Sunday immediately following at 10:30 a.m. service in the church.



