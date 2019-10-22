ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martinville City Council heard from a resident who said — after 30 years of on-time utility payments and service to the city — that a technician showed up to shut off his power over a $26 late fee that he was not even aware of.
Businessman Blake Douet said he arrived home early to find the city worker at his home before he actually turned the power off. He called for the council to review and establish policies for disconnects to prevent that from happening again.
“You think I’m pissed?” Douet said. “Everything that I have done for this city, and you know what I’ve done for you, and this happens. You don’t disconnect someone for owing a late fee. Y’all are lucky I was home.”
Douet said he wanted two things — for the council to make sure that no resident would ever be disconnected for only owing a late fee, and that the city review its online payment system so customers would be alerted if there were any unpaid fees that were not reflected on their bills.
“The sad part is being disconnected when some bills are not paid and those people are not cut off,” he said.
The subject of disconnects came up at the council’s meeting on Sept. 16, when a discussion of Mayor Melinda Mitchell’s electric bill being in arrears since before her inauguration without service being interrupted. At that meeting, the council passed a resolution taking away Mitchell’s power to authorize extensions for late payments of electric bills.
Ashley Jones, Mitchell’s daughter, also said her account was wrongly set for disconnection when workers in the utility department misapplied her payment to the wrong address.
“Instead of taking jabs at people, y’all need to be talking about the city’s utility department,” Jones said. “I had customers at my business when your technician puts a hang tag on my door at 3 o’clock.”
Chief Administrative Officer Avis Gutekunst said the department has had issues, but they are being corrected.
“We are all fairly new in these departments,” Gutekunst said. “We have seen a lot of turnover, and we are working to get things in order. But I back these women 100 percent.”
Mitchell defended her payment practice.
“The bill is due on the 15th,” Mitchell said. “We have a 10 day grace period, so I have until the 25th.”
City Legal Council Allan Durand explained that if the accounts of a public official are not kept in good standing, that official could be referred to the governor and removed from office.
“Bills of all public officials have to be paid by the due date,” Durand said.
Mayor Pro Tem Craig Prosper and District 1 Councilman Mike Fuselier then explained the law regarding timely payments for services to municipalities the serve to Mitchell.
“I spoke with (City Auditor Burton) Kolder, and he said you have to pay your bill by the due date. You’ll be getting a letter to that effect.”
Fuselier also said that the late fees will be included as a finding in the city’s audit.
“He told me that for one late payment, they’ll have a finding. For two, they’ll do a letter. But for more than that, it is referred to the state’s legislative auditor.”
Mitchell lashed out at the two councilmen.
“If you have a lot of that energy you put against me into economic development, we’d be on top of the world,” Mitchell said.
In another extended debate, the council also put the kibosh on city-subsidized out-of-state travel without council approval. Mitchell had planned to attend the National League of Cities convention in San Antonio at a cost of $1,000.
Fuselier held up a sign showing that the city had lost at least $92,500 due to mismanagement this year.
Mitchell struck back, saying it was the council which approved the hiring of a forensic accountant to bring the city’s finances up to date, which accounted for most of that number. Fuselier pointed out that the forensic accountant was required after Mitchell appointed Shedrick Berard as CAO, then refused to remove him from the job when it became apparent that the financials were not being kept up to date.
“It took this lady five months to undo that cobweb of a mess,” Fuselier said. “I hope you don’t forget that.”
“Yeah, you won’t let me forget,” Mitchell retorted.
In other business, the council:
• Authorized Mitchell to enter into a contract with the magistrate of the Mayor’s Court, raising his salary to $1,500 a month.
• Authorized Mitchell to enter into a contract for city legal services.
• Passed a resolution requesting financial assistance under the state’s Local Government Assistance Program and Community Water Enrichment Fund Program.
• Passed a resolution to install a monitor in Mitchell’s office for security cameras at the Public Works building once new cameras are in place.
• Approved spending Cleco funds for electrical system improvements.
• Approved Durand to execute a settlement to litigation with Jeanella Ledet.