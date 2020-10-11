After Hurricane Delta swept through Iberia Parish, utility companies are desperately working to restore power back to thousands of Teche Area homes as quickly as they can.
Cleco, which handles electricity for the vast majority of homes in Iberia Parish, said that linement are out working several areas that were highly impacted by the effects of Delta.
Those include the West End Area, Loreauville and Coteau Holmes, the Navy Base area and the Port of Iberia.
Power has been restored to customers along the Louisiana 14 area, according to a prepared statement, and some customers in the West End will have their power restored today while others will be without power overnight.
Crews are continuing to work into the night in Loreauville and Coteau Holmes, with some customers also having to continue without power overnight.
High water in the Port of Iberia, especially inside the Cleco substation, is making restoration efforts challenging for crews in that area, according to the statement.
“New Iberia was one of the hardest hit, if not the hardest hit in the whole area” Cleco spokeswoman Jennifer Cahill said Saturday.
Cahill said utility workers are reliant on drones and helicopters to scope the extent of utility damage in the area, and are working all the time to restore power while they are doing that.
Iberia Parish President Larry Richard said that 76.5 percent of Iberia Parish was without power as a result of Laura, which included customers of Cleco and Entergy.