Iberia Medical Center marked its 60th year in business during the COVID-19 pandemic, but even as the staff worked to overcome a once-in-a-century disease outbreak, the administration was working to upgrade the hospital’s physical plant to face the next quarter century.
Plans for the renovation of the Main Campus and portions of the North Campus, the former home of Dauterive Hospital, were underway years before the pandemic showed itself. But the need for upgrades were apparent. Roof leaks were rampant. Electrical issues and water pressure problems had been identified. The need for more emergency room space and patient care areas were known.
Under previous Chief Administrative Officer Parker Templeton, the hospital had begun the process of applying for an $11 million revenue bond to cover the cost of the work needed, which was completed shortly after Templeton’s departure. Implementing the plan fell to his successor, Dionne Viator, and Chief Operating Officer Shane Myers.
“This work is designed to take us through the next 20, 25 years,” Myers said, looking out over the new roofing system at the hospital’s Main Campus. “It was work that we need in order to move forward.”
Breakdowns and workarounds
One of the most visible shortcomings of the physical plant in recent years occurred during Hurricane Barry, when a fuel pump failed. Because of the pump failure, the day tank for the hospital’s emergency generator did not receive fuel, causing it to fail as well.
The power failure resulted in the hospital having to evacuate dozens of patients. The recriminations over the event were fodder for some board members, who used the power outage to attack then-CEO Templeton.
“The pump that failed, that was a brand new pump,” said Myers. “It was not something that should have presented a problem.”
The power outage, however, became a teaching moment not only for Iberia Medical Center but for other hospitals as well.
“That case has been used at conferences around the country,” said Director of Facilities Management Johnny LeBlanc. “I just came back from the American Society of Hospital Engineers conference and they were talking about it. Now every hospital is looking for multiple redundant backups for their power supply.”
In addition to replacing and reengineering the hospital’s emergency electrical system, a new generator was added. Now the hospital has a 500 kW generator to handle emergency essential power needs with a 750 kW Caterpillar generator that is a backup to that.
“The 500 kW, that will handle all of the essential critical equipment power needs,” LeBlanc said. “The 750, it can handle the entire building, including HVAC, lighting, all of it.”
The system is not complete, though. Another even larger capacity generator, which will put out 1,000 kW, is slated to be installed.
“Under our regulations, we are required to have a single redundant power supply,” Myers said. “Now, we have a double, almost triple redundancy. When the new generator is in place, we’ll have more than that.”
The improvements also upgraded the hospital’s ability to serve the public. One upcoming project will add a new Emergency Department at the North Campus, bringing emergency services closer to residents in New Iberia. It also comes after the Emergency Department at the Main Campus had been upgraded and expanded.
“We hope to have the work for the North Campus out for bid and completed in the fourth quarter,” said director of Marketing Lisa Landry. “It will help reduce the load on the Main Campus ER as well.”
The other main beneficiary of the capital upgrades is the hospital’s HVAC system, which had struggled as the old equipment degraded and faced higher demand.
“Before we added that next chiller, they would run at 90 percent of capacity all the time,” LeBlanc said. “Now, they are at maybe 40 percent.”
Of the $11 million bonded, Myers said that more than $7 million went directly to capital purchases, like generators, air handling equipment, chillers and electrical panel upgrades — not to mention a full new roof system at the Main Campus and a partial roof system replacement at the North Campus.
“When you replace a roof like this, especially a flat roof, you have a lot of other work involved,” Myers said. “We added some drains that we thought were needed. Like I said, this will last us another 25 years.”