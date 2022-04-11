UPDATE: Wednesday, April 13 - 3 p.m.
One of the women who was wanted in connection with an attempted murder case at a local restaurant has been "cleared of any wrongdoing," the New Iberia Police Department announced in a Facebook update on Wednesday.
The update stated that detectives learned, while continuing the investigation, that Taylin McCoy's involvement in the incident was not criminal, but her involvement was "attempting to separate the individuals involved."
This information was gained by reviewing new video footage. In light of this new information, warrants against McCoy have been recalled, police said.
Below the complete statement provided by the New Iberia Police Department in the social media post:
Detectives, while continuing the investigation into the incident that took place at a local restaurant, have received, and reviewed, frame by frame, new video footage and have determined from this review that Taylin McCoy’s involvement in the incident was not criminal, only her attempting to separate the individuals involved.
In light of this new evidence, Detectives submitted the information, and the warrant has been recalled.
Again, Taylin McCoy has been cleared of any wrongdoing in this incident.
Detectives are continuing this investigation and as new information comes to light, it will be released to the public.
UPDATE: Tuesday, April 12 - 7:15 p.m.
An arrest has been made in connection with the attack at a local restaurant.
New Iberia police announced in a social media post Tuesday night that Kayla Warner was arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail.
ORIGINAL:
Four people are wanted on attempted murder charges in connection with an attack that occurred at a restaurant, the New Iberia Police Department announced on Monday.
According to a news release, New Iberia police received video footage on Friday and that depicts “multiple individuals attacking and beating another individual” both inside and in the parking lot of a restaurant located in the 1200 block of East Admiral Doyle Drive.
Police said the victim sustained significant injuries because of the attack.
Police have obtained warrants for 23-year-old Taylin McCoy, 29-year-old Leotia Davis, 31-year-old Kayla Warner and 31-year-old Leetra Davis. Each are wanted on charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery, inciting a felony and criminal conspiracy.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these individuals are asked to contact the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306 or the Iberia Parish Crime Stoppers at (337) 364-TIPS.