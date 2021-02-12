UPDATED 4:35 p.m.: New Iberia Police report that Brielle Fages and Bruce Benoit have been located and are safe.
ORIGINAL STORY: The New Iberia Police Department is seeking a woman last seen on Center Street last week after a missing person report was filed Thursday.
Brielle Fages, 18, is approximately 5’5" tall and weighs about 180 pounds. Her hair is reddish-brown, and she has green eyes. Fages was last seen wearing a blue jacket and jeans.
She was last seen walking along Center Street with Bruce Benoit. Benoit, 19, is approximately 6’1" tall, weighing approximately 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and a pair of blue jean pants.
If anyone locates either one of these individuals is asked to contact NIPD at (337) 369-2306.